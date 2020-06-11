Nacogdoches County judge discusses plans for natural disasters during COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, and beginning in June, the hurricane season; emergency management planners in Nacogdoches County are working to develop the ‘what if’ plans to handle all three.
When it comes to sheltering during a pandemic it means occupancy rates are reduced dramatically. On top of that, there are fewer volunteers not feeling safe to handle the job of sheltering.
Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about the contingency plans in the event a natural disaster requires shelter use throughout the state.
