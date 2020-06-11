Nacogdoches County judge discusses plans for natural disasters during COVID-19

Nacogdoches County judge discusses plans for natural disasters during COVID-19
Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell
By Donna McCollum | June 11, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 1:27 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The COVID-19 pandemic, civil unrest, and beginning in June, the hurricane season; emergency management planners in Nacogdoches County are working to develop the ‘what if’ plans to handle all three.

When it comes to sheltering during a pandemic it means occupancy rates are reduced dramatically. On top of that, there are fewer volunteers not feeling safe to handle the job of sheltering.

WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches County judge discusses plans for natural disasters during COVID-19

Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell spoke with KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum about the contingency plans in the event a natural disaster requires shelter use throughout the state.

Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.