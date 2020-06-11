Nacogdoches County woman celebrates turning 102 with parade

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Bernadine Pleasant Mettauer-Haney is 102 years old, and she loves life.
“I’m 102 today. I like being here. It's a pretty place and I love the weather like this,” Haney said.
Family and friends came out to celebrate the life of this woman who was born during the 1918 pandemic.
“Most of her life was spent right across the river at Attoyac River in Chireno. She had a little store there. And she was the postmaster for 20 years, after she retired from the store,” Suzie Wise, Activity Director at Stonecreek Nursing and Rehab said.
The staff at Stonecreek Nursing and Rehabilitation call her Aunt B—and today, they threw her birthday parade.
“It is good that we’re allowed to come up here. You know, the coronavirus and stuff is bad. Thankfully, I got out of California and came back home to get the opportunity to come and celebrate with her,” her great-grandson McKade Mettauer expressed.
Family and friends describe Aunt B as being selfless, a natural born giver and a woman of faith.
“When I was younger, she used to give me all these antique toy cars and I still have them in my room. She would give you the shirt off her back, if you ever needed it,” Mettauer added.
Wise says Aunt B has done many great things for the community over the years.
“She didn't stop volunteering when she got here. She helped in the beauty shop every Wednesday. Every Monday, she helped with manicures and helped out in the kitchen. She has always done things,” Wise explained. “She won't stop working, picking up and tidying up. She will not stop. And I think that is what has helped keep her as young as she is."
On Thursday, Aunt B. said she felt like a queen. She looked the part as well, with a crown and sash on.
