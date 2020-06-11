School district leaders in Nacogdoches discuss plans for PPE storage, usage

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On June 9, the Texas Education Agency put out a personal protective equipment update for school districts across Texas.
KTRE 9′s Erin Wides spoke with Nacogdoches ISD on Thursday about how they plan to store all of the equipment.
TEA estimates that Nacogdoches will need 118 square feet to store their equipment.
PPE is expected to arrive between mid-July and early August, according to the update. Districts maintain the discretion and responsibility for distributing the PPE according to their local context.
Nacogdoches ISD will get 57,096 masks, 28,644 gloves, 46 thermometers, 587 gallons of hand sanitizer.
