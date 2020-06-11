Shelbyville basketball honored by UIL with virtual ceremoy

SHELBYVILLE, Texas (KTRE) - The University Interscholastic League spent the last two days honoring the boys basketball teams from around the state that had their opportunity for a state championship cut short due to the cancellation of the tournament.
One of the teams honored on Thursday was the Shelbyville Dragons. he Dragons went 31-3 on the year and were in San Antonio when the decision was made in March. Shelbyville was making it’s third straight trip to state and were looking to defend their 2019 title.
“It hurts my heart deeply that we couldn’t finish the state basketball tournament,” UIL Executive director Charles Breithaupt said. “These four [2A] teams didn’t get the chance to take the court. I can’t imagine what it feels like. I have been coming to the state tournament since I was a little kid back when my high school team was winning championships in the 50s and 60s. I want to say thanks to these coaches for the class and integrity they have shown during this period of time. They have shown patience and I know they have been frustrated. We have been frustrated.”
The full ceremony can be watched here.
