Thursday’s Weather: Clear and sunny skies are expected today with temperatures in the upper 80s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It’s a cool and dry start to your Thursday morning with many spots in the low to mid 60s. By the afternoon we will warm to the upper 80s and see lots of sunshine. Winds will be from the northeast. Overnight lows will drop into the low 60s again. Friday will be a very similar day with clear skies but low 90s return to our area. For your weekend expect sunny skies, low 90s, and a nice breeze from the east. Temperatures are on their way up for the start of next week. Monday and Tuesday we are back to the mid 90s and skies will stay clear. Similar conditions will carry over into Wednesday.