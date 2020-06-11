WEBXTRA: Work continues on Lufkin Little League mural

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Work on the Lufkin Little League mural in downtown is moving along with almost half of the project completed at the corner of First Street and Frank Avenue.
Through the process, Lufkin artist Byron Jones has been able to meet several of the players and their families, who have stopped by to look at the work in progress.
On Thursday, Christian Mumphrey stopped by and spent a few minutes watching Jones.
"It's coming along well and it is beautiful," Mumphrey said. " We like it because it is downtown and you see all the other paintings that took a long time and then you see us. It means a lot."
Jones will be out at the site all day each day through Sunday. Next week you can watch him work in the late afternoon hours.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.