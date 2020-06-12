East Texas Ag News: This week’s hay prices

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA weekly hay report for the state of Texas says new crop hay is now trading in all regions.
New crops in the panhandle, west, north, central, and here in East Texas is 10 to 30 dollars lower per ton than old crop pricing.
However, new crop hay in south Texas is steady with old crop prices. Steady rains in the southern region have drastically improved drought-like conditions in the region.
Demand remains light to moderate.
Hay trades have been slow to kick-off due to many unknowns in the markets such as transportation, weather, and effects on livestock markets.
Producers in north, central, and East Texas continue working around thunderstorms in order to get hay put up.
The panhandle and west Texas are in need of rain, as temperatures have consistently been in the 90′s with very little precipitation.
