First Alert: A sunny, hot, and dry weekend in the works for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for the foreseeable future, our weather will be relatively unchanged from day-to-day as we progress through the weekend and into next week.
Look for our daytime highs to climb back into the middle 90’s by this weekend before jumping into the upper 90’s by next week. Thankfully, the humidity levels will not be too high, which means there will not be much of a heat index to speak of, which is good news.
With our surface winds generally remaining out of the northeast, our humidity levels will be held in check as it will keep the deeper moisture well out into the Gulf of Mexico for days to come. The winds will gradually shift back to the east-southeast by the middle of next week, which means the humidity levels will get a tad higher, leading to milder overnight lows.
Since we will be going through an extended dry stretch of weather, I have a feeling those sprinkler systems may be getting in a few workouts within the next week.
