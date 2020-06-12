Smaller Texas towns’ increased sales tax revenue not expected to continue

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Appleby Mayor Gerald Hebert checks on his many rental properties. All the while he wonders how the little town of 474 that he proudly serves experienced a 73% increase in its April sales tax revenue. And right in-the-midst of a global pandemic.
"We don't know where it's coming from."
At one convenience store, residents can eat just so much catfish. And rent so many U-Hauls to go somewhere else. Fuel sales at two stores should have dropped. Customers were supposed to be staying at home, not buying gas to travel Highway 59 that goes through the edge of town.
The mayor even asked an upholsterer if he spent a lot of money.
"I asked him, and he didn't do that."
Deep East Texas Council of Governments executive director Lonnie Hunt and other regional council leaders have some ideas why sales revenue increased when everyone thought it would drop.
"One is the federal stimulus payment certainly helped a lot of people," said Hunt.
Putting extra cash in job holders' pockets. And for those on unemployment.
"The unemployment benefits were actually a little more than what their previous wages had been."
San Augustine Mayor Leroy Hughes has a theory for his city's sales tax revenue increasing over 32 percent. He says his towns people stayed home.
"Whatever they were doing, they were doing it here in San Augustine. All the shopping was done locally."
Reopening has changed all that, according to Mayor Hughes. The month of May revenue will be much lower.
“It went down about 45% in sales tax. They are going to Lufkin, Nacogdoches.”
Explaining why Hunt wants small towns to look at the big picture.
"I guess I'm a little concerned that we might let ourselves get lulled into a false sense of security because I really think the long-term economic impact will not be good," said Hunt.
Mayor Hebert agrees, but for now plans to use the extra cash on his town's streets.
“That’s ok, we’ll take whatever we can get.”
