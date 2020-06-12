TDCJ reports 204 active COVID-19 cases at Diboll prison

George Bond died on June 9, 2020 after being transferred to Hospital Galveston from the Duncan Unit in Diboll. Bond was 79 years old and suffered from a number of pre-existing health conditions. Bond had tested positive for COVID-19 and the medical examiner did not approve an autopsy, but medical evidence suggests the virus is likely a contributing cause of death. He had served 2 years of a 15-year sentence from Titus county.

TDCJ COVID-19 UPDATES website