TDCJ reports 204 active COVID-19 cases at Diboll prison

By Carrie Provinsal | June 12, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 2:39 PM

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) -Friday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reports 204 active cases at the Duncan Unit, a geriatric facility in Diboll. In addition to the 204 offender cases TDCJ reports 19 active employee cases.

Thursday, one COVID-19 related death was reported from the Duncan unit.

George Bond died on June 9, 2020 after being transferred to Hospital Galveston from the Duncan Unit in Diboll. Bond was 79 years old and suffered from a number of pre-existing health conditions. Bond had tested positive for COVID-19 and the medical examiner did not approve an autopsy, but medical evidence suggests the virus is likely a contributing cause of death. He had served 2 years of a 15-year sentence from Titus county.
TDCJ currently has 30 units on precautionary lockdown, including Duncan, which restricts movement on a facility.

There are 7227 offender cases in TDCJ, in 66 of the 106 units, with 3344 reported as recovered. TDCJ reports 49 deaths the presumed cause is COVID-19.

Employees of TDCJ make up a total of 1081 positive cases, 695 considered recovered, and 7 deaths, presumed to be COVID-19 related. TDCJ reports 105,121 offenders have been tested, and 30,621 employees.

