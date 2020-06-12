TDCJ reports 204 active COVID-19 cases at Diboll prison

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) -Friday, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) reports 204 active cases at the Duncan Unit, a geriatric facility in Diboll. In addition to the 204 offender cases TDCJ reports 19 active employee cases.
Thursday, one COVID-19 related death was reported from the Duncan unit.
TDCJ currently has 30 units on precautionary lockdown, including Duncan, which restricts movement on a facility.
There are 7227 offender cases in TDCJ, in 66 of the 106 units, with 3344 reported as recovered. TDCJ reports 49 deaths the presumed cause is COVID-19.
Employees of TDCJ make up a total of 1081 positive cases, 695 considered recovered, and 7 deaths, presumed to be COVID-19 related. TDCJ reports 105,121 offenders have been tested, and 30,621 employees.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.