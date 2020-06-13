East Texas athletes sign to head to college next season

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The start of college is just months away and many student-athletes have known for a while where they would be taking their talents.
The COVID-19 pandemic has made it interesting for athletes looking for those last minute offers.
On Friday night, catcher Aiden Dickson walked onto the Central baseball field one last time to sign his letter of intent t join the Frank Phillips College baseball program.
“I am just interested to get up on campus,” Dickson said. “I haven’t been there. I have just seen it through a virtual tour.”
Dickson was looking forward to helping Central make it back to the regional final for the second straight year. Now he is getting ready to make an impact with his new team.
“The priority I switch to now is the first day I get on campus is to meet the guys and build a relationship,” Dickson said. “A lot of people say the junior college route is the best route you can take. I just want to get good with all the players and make a run at grand junction next year in Colorado for a championship.”
Earlier this week Garrison teammates Sabastion Porter and Canyon Holmes signed to play football a Sul Ross State University. The two have formed a special bond over the four years of high school and once they realized they had offers t the same school it was a no-brainer.
“It really helps that he is going with me," Porter said. “It is not close to home. We will have each other instead of going to a college where we do not know anybody. We can help each other meet friends and find stuff to do to not just be bored.”
“Sabastion are really close so I feel like going down there with him will make me more comfortable in myself and I would be there to help him out too,” Holmes said. “I just didn’t want to play four years with Sabastin, I wanted to play with him for four more years.”
