East Texas high school baseball summer league starts up Monday

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Boys Youth Baseball League is giving high school students the opportunity to play with their teammates despite losing their UIL season to COVID-19.
The league added a high school division and games are set to start on June 16. Ten teams from Nacogdoches, Angelina, Shelby and Panola Counties will participate. The games will be under high school regulations. Games will take place on Tuesday and Thursdays at 7 pm.
Here is the full schedule:
Tuesday, June 16
Woden at Douglass
Central Heights at Garrison
Cushing at Center
Martinsville at Gary
Nacogdoches at Lufkin
Thursday, June 18
Center at Martinsville
Nacogdoches at Lufkin
Douglass at Garrison
Woden at Cushing
Central Heights at Gary
Tuesday, June 23
Central Heights at Gary
Woden at Martinsville
Center at Douglass
Lufkin at Garrison
Nacogdoches at Cushing
Thursday, June 25
Nacogdoches at Martinsville
Douglass at Lufkin
Woden at Gary
Central Heights at Center
Garrison at Cushing
Tuesday, June 30
Martinsville at Garrison
Central Heights at Gary
Nacogdoches at Center
Cushing at Douglass
Woden at Lufkin
Thursday, July 2
Woden at Garrison
Gary at Douglass
Central Heights at Martinsville
Nacogdoches at Cushing
Center at Lufkin
Tuesday, July 7
Douglass at Martinsville
Center at Garrison
Nacogdoches at Gary
Central Heights at Lufkin
Woden at Cushing
Thursday, July 9
Garrison at Lufkin
Woden at Center
Nacogdoches at Douglass
Central Heights at Gary
Martinsville at Cushing
Tuesday, July 14
Nacogdoches at Garrison
Central Heights at Cushing
Gary at Martinsville
Woden at Lufkin
Douglass at Center
Thursday, July 16
Lufkin at Martinsville
Woden at Center
Garrison at Gary
Central Heights at Douglass
Nacogdoches at Cushing
