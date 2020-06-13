With no new leads, search continues for missing Panola county man

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - It has now been over three weeks since 79-year-old Joe Roy McMillian went missing.
Family members Michael and Morin McMillian said since they have not gotten any new footage past the Livingston-Goodrich area, they feel as if they have reached a dead end.
“We have not had any new leads. And honestly, we are still working off of Day 1 when he went first missing. We have not been able to get past that,” said granddaughter-in-law Morin McMillian.
She sais the search for McMillian has not been easy.
“It is a little difficult because, of course, we want him home. But we are still very hopeful. We do have faith in God that he will lead him to us to him, and we will be able to find him soon,” Morin added.
“It is definitely frustrating because it’s hard to imagine how a 300-pound man can just disappear. You know, him and his car. With it being 2020, there are cameras and cell phones everywhere. You just don’t think this could happen so easily,” explained grandson Michael McMillian.
After three long weeks, the family is trying to stay optimistic.
“Well, I think the thing that we’re kind of holding on to is the fact that we haven’t found the truck or him yet. You know, it would be one thing if the truck wound up somewhere, and he was not there. So, obviously that lends itself to a different conversation,” Michael said.
Michael said it has been all hands on deck in the search for McMillian.
“We have cousins, aunts, and uncles who call the hospitals daily. Just trying to see if a John Doe comes in or even if he comes in there,” Michael added.
Moving forward, they plan to reach out to search organizations like Texas Equusearch for more help.
On Thursday, the Panola County Sheriff’s Office requested help from the Texas Rangers to conduct an aerial search along U.S. Highway 59 South in Livingston and near the Goodrich area where McMillian’s vehicle was last seen near a gas station. They did not locate McMillian or his vehicle.
The family is asking anyone with video surveillance pointing towards the roads of 1998 to 665 or US-59 North to contact the Panola County Sheriff’s Office or the “Finding Joe Roy McMillian” Facebook page.
