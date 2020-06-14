Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Northeast Texas teen

Royce City, Texas (KLTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued this morning for a missing teen from Northeast Texas believed to have been abducted less than 24 hours ago.
Authorities in Rockwall County are searching for 16-year-old Kylee Ann White in connection to her abduction.
According to officials, White was last seen at 517 Love Lane in Royce City around 7 a.m. on Saturday June 13th.
White is described as 5 feet eight inches tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes and is wearing pink braces.
Authorities believe White is in grave danger or immediate danger.
At this time the suspect in connection to her disappearance is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office at (972) 204-7001.
