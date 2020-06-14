Police investigating double shooting in Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - An investigation is underway in Sulphur Springs following a double shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Fuller Street around 1 a.m.
Upon arrival, police located two individuals with gun shot wounds. The suspect involved in the shooting incident is still on the run, according to the department’s Facebook page.
The victims’ conditions are not known at this time.
It is unclear what led up to the shooting. No information about the suspect has been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Sulphur Springs Police Department at 903-885-2020.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information that leads to an arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
