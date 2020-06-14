Shelby County woman arrested for murder in connection to man’s death in 2019

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Earlier this month, a Shelby County constable arrested a 51-year-old woman in connection with the death of a man who was found unresponsive in her home in September of 2019.
Devail Laree Renshaw is still being held in the Shelby County Jail on a first-degree felony murder charge. Her bond amount has been set at $1 million.
According to a press release on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website, Renshaw was taken into custody after several months of investigation. Constable Roy Cheatwood picked her up in the Joaquin area on a murder warrant on June 2.
“Renshaw was arrested in connection with the death of Harold Glyne Glaze of Mansfield that occurred in September 2019,” the press release stated. “Glaze was found unresponsive at the home of Renshaw. After preliminary autopsy results were received, the case was ruled as a homicide.”
Renshaw was previously arrested on two counts of tampering with physical evidence in connection with the case in November of 2019.
