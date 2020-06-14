Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We are starting off our Sunday in the middle to upper 60s this morning with a mostly calm wind that will shift more from the east by the late morning hours. Temperatures will be warm again today as we warm into the lower 90s for highs. While a vast majority of East Texas is expected to remain dry, a very slim chance for a stray shower will be possible in extreme Deep East Texas this afternoon. Skies remain mostly dry and temperatures slowly warm into the middle 90s by the mid part of the next work week. Southerly winds return on during the first half of the next work week and will allow humidity values to slowly climb over the next several days. While afternoon highs will top off in the middle 90s, heat index values will likely make it feel close to 100 degrees by Wednesday/Thursday. Our higher pressure looks to weaken a bit as we get closer to next weekend and some scattered showers could very well be possible during the afternoon. Something we should certainly cross our fingers and hope for before we get too dry here in East Texas.