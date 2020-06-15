Affidavit states Apple Springs man shot woman, stole 2 vehicles in an attempt to flee

The affidavit said on June 8, Tullos was interviewed at the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, Tullos said he had been at Pillows’ home for several days after being picked up in Lufkin. Tullos said Pillows had given him some unknown pills earlier in the day because he had been “freaking out." Tullos said two people had also come by the residence in the evening to provide transportation for him to Riverside, TX. Tullos said when they arrived, they all smoked Methamphetamine together. Tullos said another person had arrived at the home for what he believed to be a drug deal. Tullos said the man remained outside and began working on changing a flat tire. The two people who had come by to provide transportation for Tullos also were outside. Tullos said Pillows was inside the home getting ready. At one point, Tullos went outside and said there was a discussion going on about the man changing the tire and his relationship with Pillows. Tullos characterized the conversation as a joke and said he laughed and pointed at the man before walking back into the home. Tullos said Pillows came back into the home and sat with him in the bedroom. He said Pillows gave him an unknown pill which he ate. Tullos said he then made a comment about a gun which was lying on the dryer which he described as being silver in color. Tullos said he was unable to remember the events prior to the gunshot and just remembered hearing a “bang” and seeing Pillows on the floor bleeding. Tullos said he thought Pillows had been shot in the throat and said he grabbed a shirt and tried to wrap it around her neck. Tullos said the man who had been outside changing the tire came into the home was on the phone trying to reach 911. He told Tullos to apply pressure to the wound. Tullos said he told the man to call a Trinity County Constable. He then said he left in a white car parked at the home.