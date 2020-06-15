Crime Stoppers: Suspect fired shots at two men, child in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help locating a man who allegedly fired shots at two men and a child in May.
According to Crime Stoppers, a warrant has been issued for Anthony Ray Coutee’s arrest after witnesses said on May 30, he shot at two men and a 9-yr-old girl on North Ave in Lufkin.
Officers collected ten .40 caliber casings from the roadway, but no one was hit.
If you know the current location of Anthony Ray Coutee, submit a tip at 639TIPS.com, use Crime Stoppers’ app (639tips.com/app), or call (936) 639-TIPS. You might see other requests to assist in locating this wanted person but only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and reward eligible. Information that is already known to law enforcement cannot be rewarded.
