First Alert: Feeling hot and more humid under partly cloudy skies

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The puffy, fair-weather cumulus clouds are back in our skies, a sign of a slight increase to the moisture levels in our part of East Texas. Some of those clouds may try to squeeze out a quick shower or two this afternoon, but most areas will remain dry.
Any shower activity will fizzle by sunset as we settle in to a partly cloudy, warm, and humid night in East Texas.
High pressure will keep most of us hot and dry this week, but rain chances will not be zero. However, the odds of getting wet will remain less than 20% throughout the week as daytime highs climb into the middle 90’s with feels like temperatures getting close to triple digit territory.
As we transition toward next weekend, however, a storm system moving out the Pacific Northwest should break down the ridge of high pressure even further. This will open up the door for us to be on the receiving end of some slightly better rain chances come this weekend and early next week.
Outside of any cooling rain showers, temperatures will be on par for mid-June standards this week. Namely, lows in the lower 70’s with daytime highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 90’s under partly cloudy skies.
