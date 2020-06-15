First Alert: A small chance of a cooling downpour on Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Skies will be partly cloudy overnight as lows drop into the lower 70′s.
Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of an isolated, cooling downpour in the afternoon hours. Otherwise, it will be hot and more humid with highs in the middle 90's.
High pressure will keep most of us hot and dry this week, but rain chances will not be zero. However, the odds of getting wet will remain less than 20% throughout the week as daytime highs climb into the middle 90’s with feels like temperatures getting close to triple digit territory.
As we transition toward next weekend, however, a storm system moving out the Pacific Northwest should break down the ridge of high pressure even further. This will open up the door for us to be on the receiving end of some slightly better rain chances come this weekend and early next week.
Outside of any cooling rain showers, temperatures will be on par for mid-June standards this week. Namely, lows in the lower 70’s with daytime highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 90’s under partly cloudy skies.
Since we are going through an extended dry stretch of dry weather, I have a feeling those sprinkler systems may be getting in a few workouts for the time being.
