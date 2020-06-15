Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! Afternoon temperatures will be warm again today with most of East Texas seeing lower 90s for highs. We will likely see a bit more cloud cover during the afternoon, and we could even see a few isolated showers before we lose our daytime heating. Most of East Texas will likely trend dry, but at least we’re finally seeing the isolated potential for a brief shower. Very similar set ups for Tuesday and Wednesday’s forecast with muggy mornings near 70 degrees, afternoon highs ranging in the lower to middle 90s, and very slim shots at an isolated afternoon shower. Skies are expected to be a bit more open on Thursday and Friday, which means less cloud cover, more sunshine, and hot temperatures in the middle 90s. Our higher pressure finally starts to loosen its hold over East Texas next weekend, and it currently looks like we have a better shot at seeing some scattered rain chances on both Saturday and Sunday.