Restaurant inspections resume as more eateries reopen in Nacogdoches

(KTRE) - As more restaurants reopen to nearly full capacity, health inspectors are returning to Nacogdoches to ensure the safety of customers.
Phase III of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy included allowing most restaurants to reopen at 75-percent capacity.
Notably missing from health inspections will be CDC guidelines, which the city cannot enforce.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum spoke to Mike Brown, chief inspector for the City of Nacogdoches, about how health inspectors will be advising restaurant owners.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.