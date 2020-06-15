WATCH: Dallas Cowboy Jaylon Smith appears in PSA urging Texans to wear masks

From the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott
AUSTIN Texas (News Release) - The Office of the Governor and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith today released a new public service announcement (PSA) entitled, “Wear A Mask On And Off The Field.”
In the PSA, Smith urges Texans to wear a mask to protect themselves and others and follow other important health and safety guidelines like washing your hands and practicing social distancing.
“I wear a face mask every single day on the football field to protect myself,” Smith says in the video. “Now I’m switching it up to a different mask to protect myself and others around me. As we open up Texas, it’s crucial that we all do our part in this fight against COVID-19.”