Where to find COVID-19 mobile testing in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Testing for COVID-19 is being offered at several locations across East Texas in the next few days.
Appointments are required for drive-through testing and is reserved for those experiencing symptoms that include fever and/or chills, cough, fatigue, sore throat, headaches, body aches/muscle or joint pain, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, or loss of taste and/or smell.
To schedule an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or go online to www.txcovidtest.org. Testing is conducted between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday, June 16 through Thursday, June 18
Tyler:
North Tenneha Church of Christ, 1701 N Tenneha Avenue. Free walk-up testing available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment necessary. Advance registration is not required. Persons being tested must have access to a telephone as results will be returned by call or text.
Saint Louis Baptist Church, 4000 Frankston Hwy. Free walk-up testing available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., no appointment necessary. Advance registration is not required. Persons being tested must have access to a telephone as results will be returned by call or text.
Tuesday, June 16 and Wednesday, June 17
Winnsboro:
9:00 am – 5:00 pm - Winnsboro Elementary 310 W. Coke Road. Registration opens June 15. Emergency responders can test without symptoms - just advise when scheduling appt.
Wednesday, June 17
Lufkin:
9:00 am – 6:00 pm-Outside Pitser Garrison Convention Center. N 2nd St.
