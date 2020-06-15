Youth sports leagues return to East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - After months off due to COVID-19 and two weeks of practice, youth sports teams returned to the baseball fields for the first time Monday night.
“For us this is great“, said Lufkin Parks and Recreation Superintendent Austin Montgomery.”we have been shut down to. We like to provide stuff to the community and to give these kids something to do in these hard times is really rewarding.”
The COVID-19 shutdown stopped the Lufkin season from starting on time for some age groups. A few teams in the Majors Division were able to play a few games. Now teams will get 10 games in over the next month.
The park is open to fans but the City of Lufkin is asking for fans to wear masks and to social distance.
