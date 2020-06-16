East Texas school districts plan for fall

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Texas public school officials are working on a plan to return students to class this fall.
Each week the Texas Education Agency is holding conference calls to provide guidance to school districts.
Lufkin ISD’s first day of class is scheduled to be August 13. The only guidance that administrators have so far is what the Texas Education Agency released for summer school.
“We are anticipating that that will be somewhat of a blueprint or a model for what the fall might look like,” said superintendent, Lynn Torres. “So we’re still concerned, a little bit, with six feet of separation between students and desks and not using our cafeterias, and so forth. Right now, those spaces in schools are not open to have students. Not our gyms, not our auditoriums, and things like that.”
The sooner they can relay information to parents, Torres said, the better.
“We might have to limit the groups that are allowed to come on our campuses. We might have to limit parent access to eating lunch with their children,” Torres said. “One of the things that might be limiting is bringing your lunchbox from home could be a contaminer. So we might have to look at paper sacks and things like that.”
The district surveyed parents and staff, asking for their expectations and feelings about the upcoming semester.
“Parents recognize that we’re going to have to do some hybrid learning. You also have parents at home who are concerned about coming back to school for the safety of their children,” Torres said. “And they might opt, if we have a virtual option, then they might opt to dial in to the teacher’s lesson while it’s being presented.”
A survey by Nacogdoches ISD found fifty-three percent of parents were okay with starting school on August 24.
“We are working on our school calendar to build in some flexibility, particularly in the second semester,” said Les Linebarger, executive director of communications. “What that might look like if there are some closures that might have to take place in the fall or the winter, we have some flexibility built in to the second half of that calendar so we can make those days up.”
Both districts expect to hear more from the TEA and State Board of Education in the coming weeks.
