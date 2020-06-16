Family of Lufkin Pilgrim’s Pride employee who died of COVID-19 suing company

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The family of a 63-year-old employee of the Lufkin Pilgrim’s Pride plant who died of COVID-19 is suing the company.
The petition for lawsuit alleges Pilgrim’s did not warn the employee that employees had tested positive for the illness and they transferred her to the shipping and labeling department, which was a “hot spot” for the illness. The petition also states Pilgrim’s did not provide her suitable personal protective equipment. The petition states there was further negligence due to the employee’s age.
The woman was found dead in her home on May 8, two days after testing positive for the illness.
