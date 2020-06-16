First Alert: Prospects for rain looking bleak as it will remain hot and mainly dry

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the second day in a row, we have seen some summer showers and thunderstorms bubble up this afternoon as a weakness in the atmosphere has combined with daytime heating to generate at least a handful of cooling downpours for a few East Texans.
Any shower activity on First Alert Radar Network will fizzle by sunset as we settle in to a partly cloudy, warm, and humid night in East Texas with lows in the lower 70’s.
High pressure will keep most of us hot and dry this week, but rain chances will not be zero. However, the odds of getting wet will remain less than 20% throughout the week as daytime highs climb into the middle 90’s with the occasional southerly breeze to offer some cooling effect.
As we transition toward next weekend, however, a storm system moving out the Pacific Northwest should break down the ridge of high pressure even further. This will open up the door for us to be on the receiving end of some slightly better rain chances come this Father’s Day weekend and early next week.
