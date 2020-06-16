First Alert: A slim chance of a cooling shower on Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The early evening summer showers have waned and this will lead to another partly cloudy, mild night as lows drop into the lower 70′s.
Outside of an isolated downpour or two, most areas will stay dry on Wednesday as we sit under a partly sunny sky with afternoon highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 90′s.
As we transition toward next weekend, however, a storm system moving out the Pacific Northwest should break down the ridge of high pressure even further. This will open up the door for us to be on the receiving end of some slightly better rain chances come this Father’s Day weekend and early next week.
At this time, the rain chances from Father’s Day Sunday into early next week is 40%, but it could go higher should we see better consistency within our computer models and the moisture return is better than advertised.
Outside of any cooling rain showers, temperatures will be on par for mid-June standards this week. Namely, lows in the lower 70’s with daytime highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 90’s under partly cloudy skies.
