Fishing poles, outboard motor among items stolen from Lake Sam Rayburn campsites

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) -Sunday night 5 different campsites at Hanks Creek Park Campground reported items stolen.
Monday morning, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint at 7:04 a.m. from a man camping with his family that sometime during the night someone allegedly stole his fishing rod.
Approximately one hour later at 8:09 a.m., another call came in from someone at the same campground reporting 5 fishing rods and reels were stolen from the bed of a pickup as well as 2 five-gallon cans of gas.
A third report came in at 9:49 a.m., of 4 rods and reels stolen from underneath a camper. And a fourth campsite reported a missing 2.5 hp Mercury outboard motor along with a five-gallon can of gas.
Later in the day at 4:45 p.m., a fifth camper reported several rods and reels were stolen from their campsite as well as a battery charger on wheels.
Captain Alton Lenderman said there are no leads at this time. If you have information relating to the crime please call the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at 936-639-8776.
