Lufkin City Council weighs options after county proposes new landfill fees

“The landfill will not accept a refrigerator, or they will not accept a washer or dryer or any of those items that are trash. And you can’t put a washing machine on a transit bus and take it to the landfill. So you have put those people at a disadvantage and then it makes our area look very bad in terms of trash along side the street and then you are going to come and ask me to pay some more money for a trash pickup that I can’t even use,” Bonner said.