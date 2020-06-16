Lufkin City Council weighs options after county proposes new landfill fees

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - City council members voiced frustration at their meeting Tuesday about the county over newly proposed landfill rates.
The members approved an resolution allowing for the city manager to negotiate with Angelina County regarding the proposed fees. This comes after the recent termination by the Angelina County Commissioners Court of the agreement between the City of Lufkin and the county for the provision on landfill services. A new agreement was proposed to the City of Lufkin in which all rates have increased substantially. City staff estimates the new rates would raise the city’s annual payment to the landfill to almost $1.3 million.
According to a document from Assistant City Manager Jason A. Arnold,, there are concerns related to lackluster service at the Angelina County Landfill, which has prompted discussions dedicated to finding a long-term solution. The document said staff would like to hire a consultant in the field to determine the cost effectiveness of building a transfer station to send solid waste to another county, reopen the old landfill behind Water Plant #1, or building a new landfill.
One council member, Guessppina Bonner, expressed frustration at the landfill refusing to take certain items.
“The landfill will not accept a refrigerator, or they will not accept a washer or dryer or any of those items that are trash. And you can’t put a washing machine on a transit bus and take it to the landfill. So you have put those people at a disadvantage and then it makes our area look very bad in terms of trash along side the street and then you are going to come and ask me to pay some more money for a trash pickup that I can’t even use,” Bonner said.
The document said to absorb a substantial increase in expenditures, the City of Lufkin must increase revenue or decrease other expenditures considerably. Staff proposes to either increase all solid waste fees by appropriate percentages to overcome the increase in landfill charges, or, adopt a modified recycling program that is cheaper than the method currently employed.
The document said city staff estimates landfill charges to increase by $212,844.03 the first 12 months and an additional $36,903.04 the second twelve months.
