Rusk County returns 104 positive COVID-19 tests Tuesday, Gov. Abbott says

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the state Tuesday to assure Texans “abundant hospital capacity exists” to treat COVID-19 patients.
Abbott said 2,622 new positive tests are being reported on Tuesday, a new high for Texas.
Abbott said Rusk County had 104 positive tests Tuesday.
“It is my understanding a majority were from a batch return at a prison in Rusk County,” Abbott said.
Abbott said fewer Texans test positive for COVID-19 than residents in any large states in the U.S. He added that Texas has one of the lowest death rates and few Texans who test positive have to go to the hospital in the first place.
Abbott says two counties, Jefferson and Pecos counties, had an "outsized influence" on the number of Texans testing positive for COVID-19. For example, a federal prison in Beaumont brought back a batch of positive tests for inmates "that all came in at once."
"I want you to know that this is the same type of analysis that we use on an ongoing basis as we look into each and every county across the entire state of Texas to figure out exactly what is going on," Abbott said.
Today's number of positive cases, 2,622, is a new high for Texas, which Abbott says is because of a large number of tests out of an assisted living center in Collin County. Hays County is another example of a large increase, Abbott said.
"It seems like these numbers were batched together and averaged out," he said.
One day after his comments on 20-somethings testing positive for COVID-19, Abbott reiterated that statement, saying there are multiple reports in certain counties “where a majority of the people who are testing positive in that county are under the age of 30.”
