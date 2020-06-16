Telehealth and support line improve mental health services for rural East Texans

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Since COVID-19, Burke therapist intern Stephen Lantis and his colleagues are counseling clients over the phone or thru telehealth methods.
“It's been the window through which a lot of people can get services," said Lantis.
Gov. Abbott lifted restrictions on telehealth for mental health counselors in April. Now Burke is discovering the change is broadening the ability for people to receive services.
“People who live way out in the country in rural areas where it's a long drive or where coming to the center during a COVID pandemic is difficult for them, for whatever reason," expressed Lantis.
Broadband limitations remain, but more common smart phones provide unique insight into clients' lives.
"They're coming to us from their living room. They're talking to us from their kitchen. Many of them are talking to us while they are talking to their children at home and things of that nature. So, we get a more intimate picture of what's really happening every day in their lives."
A COVID-19 mental health support line is also connecting people to Burke.
Burke Director of Communications Kinnie Reina is promoting its use in Deep East Texas.
"If they need ongoing care and assistance they would be referred to our clinic. "
Lantis says he doesn't want telehealth to replace face-to-face meetings, but of all the changes the pandemic has brought, he wouldn't mind keeping mental health calls around.
How to get help:
* COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 833-986-1919
* National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.