Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Be prepared for another warm day today as temperatures will steadily climb back up to the lower 90s for highs this afternoon. Just like yesterday, we will see a fair mix of sun and clouds and even isolated to scattered showers during the afternoon and early evening hours. Once the sun sets, any remaining showers will quickly fall apart and skies will remain mostly clear overnight. We will see almost a carbon copy forecast for Wednesday, then skies look to open back up a bit more on Thursday. Skies will trend much drier over the second half of the work week and on Saturday, but showers and isolated thundershowers do look to return to East Texas on Sunday and persist through Monday and Tuesday of next week. Throughout this seven day period, afternoon temperatures will likely range anywhere from the upper 80s to middle 90s depending on just how much sun or rain you get throughout the day, so be prepared for the heat and keep those fingers crossed for that slim chance of catching a rain shower.