All-Star softball game gives seniors closure after COIVD-19 shortened season

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The third annual East Texas Senior Softball All-Star game has a different meaning this year.
The game will once again showcase some of the top softball talent from Deep East Texas. This year it gives the players a chance to play one final game. A game that when it is over they know it is really done unlike the abrupt end to their regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I finally get to know I get to leave it all on the field,” Central’s Sabrina Weathers said. “Knowing that, I am going to play my heart out. It’s my last shot with my seniors. It’s closure."
The game will use the proceeds to benefit the 22Q Foundation, which helps families who have children suffering from the microdeletion syndrome which can affect as many as one out of every 1000 pregnancies.
The game will take place June 18 at Hudson High School. There will be a pregame ceremony at 6:30 pm. First Pitch is set for 7 pm. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.
Below are the lineups and coaches for the game.
ANGELINA TEAM
Coached by Kurtis Acosta (Central), Wes Capps (Hudson), Crystal Massey (Huntington)
Alexis Lofton (mgr)
Lufkin - Tatum Liles
Central - Sabrina Weathers, Lexi Windsor, Johnae Robinson, KK Hancock, Lauren Parmer *selected but not playing
Hudson - Tasha Pierce
Huntington - Lainey Gates
Diboll - Ashtyn Alvarez, KK Rodriguez, Klarisa Mijares, Ellie Mann
NON-ANGELINA TEAM
Coached by Crystal Muncrief (West Sabine), Kelly McLendon (CH), Michael Scoggin (Corrigan)
West Sabine - Bre Kilgore, Riley Lane
Shelbyville - Kenzie Murry
Chester - Belle Gilzow
Hemphill - Laney Vickers
Timpson - Sadie Ramsey
Woden - Meagan Johnson, Shelby Brookshire
Central Heights - Bailee Hudson, Lexi Perry
Grapeland - Katie Bell
