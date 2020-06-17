All-Star softball game gives seniors closure after COIVD-19 shortened season

By Caleb Beames | June 17, 2020 at 9:23 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 9:23 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The third annual East Texas Senior Softball All-Star game has a different meaning this year.

The game will once again showcase some of the top softball talent from Deep East Texas. This year it gives the players a chance to play one final game. A game that when it is over they know it is really done unlike the abrupt end to their regular season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I finally get to know I get to leave it all on the field,” Central’s Sabrina Weathers said. “Knowing that, I am going to play my heart out. It’s my last shot with my seniors. It’s closure."

The game will use the proceeds to benefit the 22Q Foundation, which helps families who have children suffering from the microdeletion syndrome which can affect as many as one out of every 1000 pregnancies.

The game will take place June 18 at Hudson High School. There will be a pregame ceremony at 6:30 pm. First Pitch is set for 7 pm. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

Below are the lineups and coaches for the game.

ANGELINA TEAM

Coached by Kurtis Acosta (Central), Wes Capps (Hudson), Crystal Massey (Huntington)

Alexis Lofton (mgr)

Lufkin - Tatum Liles

Central - Sabrina Weathers, Lexi Windsor, Johnae Robinson, KK Hancock, Lauren Parmer *selected but not playing

Hudson - Tasha Pierce

Huntington - Lainey Gates

Diboll - Ashtyn Alvarez, KK Rodriguez, Klarisa Mijares, Ellie Mann

NON-ANGELINA TEAM

Coached by Crystal Muncrief (West Sabine), Kelly McLendon (CH), Michael Scoggin (Corrigan)

West Sabine - Bre Kilgore, Riley Lane

Shelbyville - Kenzie Murry

Chester - Belle Gilzow

Hemphill - Laney Vickers

Timpson - Sadie Ramsey

Woden - Meagan Johnson, Shelby Brookshire

Central Heights - Bailee Hudson, Lexi Perry

Grapeland - Katie Bell

