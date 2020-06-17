First Alert: Hot and mainly dry as we round out the week in East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another day with some summer showers and thunderstorms bubbling up in the Piney Woods as a weakness in the atmosphere has combined with daytime heating to generate at least a handful of cooling downpours for a few East Texans.
Any shower activity on First Alert Radar Network will fizzle by sunset as we settle in to a partly cloudy and balmy night in East Texas with lows dropping to near 70-degress.
Our prospects for rain will be rather bleak going forward as we round out the week and head into the upcoming weekend. High pressure will win out more times than not. As a result, we will be sitting under a sun-filled sky with daytime highs in the middle 90′s and the occasional southerly breeze to help cool us down just a tad.
As we transition toward Father’s Day Sunday and early next week, however, a storm system moving out the Pacific Northwest should break down the ridge of high pressure, opening up the door for us to be on the receiving end of some slightly better rain chances here in the Piney Woods as moisture levels will be on the rise.
We have a 30% chance of afternoon showers on Father’s Day before they jump up to 40% on Monday through Wednesday of next week. While rain is not guaranteed, at least it becomes a little more promising as disturbances passing through will aid in better lift to the atmosphere that will bring some better daily coverage to our part of the state.
