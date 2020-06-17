Lufkin City Council considers other long-term solutions after county proposes new landfill rates

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A battle is brewing between the Lufkin City Council and the Angelina County Commissioners. It has to do with the county landfill and the amount of fees the city, ultimately its citizens, pay to use it.
The city is looking at a big price tag as it considers other long-term solutions.
“We have to be good stewards of the funds that we have as a city, and we have to take care of the citizens. Taking care of the citizens is not accessing additional charges on their solid waste bill every month,” said Lufkin City Councilman Mark Hicks.
A new agreement from Angelina County was proposed to Lufkin City Council members in which landfill rates were increased substantially, after a recent termination of an agreement by the commissioner’s court back in April.
“I was afraid that if we didn’t go ahead and do something now, that we’re going to get caught in a situation where we run out of time,” said Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery.
We reached out to Lymbery, and he wished not to comment at this time.
“I feel like with us coming out of the COVID-19 situation, the timing couldn’t be worse for something like this,” Hicks added.
City staff estimates the new rates would raise the city’s annual payment to the landfill to almost $1.3 million.
“I just don’t think it’s a fair increase. It is not a tax increase, but I look at it as a tax increase because if we have to increase the solid waste rates then that will affect everybody that pays a solid waste bill in Lufkin.”
Hicks said city staff members are planning for the future by looking to either build a new landfill or another transfer station to send solid waste to another county.
Other city council members like Guessippina Bonner expressed concerns at the city council meeting on Tuesday.
“The landfill will not accept a refrigerator, or they will not accept a washer or dryer or any of those items that are trash,” Bonner said. “And you cannot put a washing machine on a transit bus and take it to the landfill. So, you have put those people at a disadvantage and then it makes our area look very bad in terms of trash alongside the street and then you are going to come and ask me to pay some more money for a trash pickup that I can’t even use.”
Hicks said he hopes the city and county are able to negotiate a reasonable outcome in the best interest of the citizens.
With negotiations underway, the Lufkin City Council staff estimates landfill charges will increase by over $200,000 dollars the first 12 months and an additional $37,000 in the second twelve months.
