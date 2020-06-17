NCAA clears way for football, basketball student-athletes to return to workouts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The NCAA DI Council cleared the way to start allowing student-athletes back on campuses to workout with their coaches.
The Council will allow for football players to start a 6-week preseason on July 13. The 6-week period is two weeks longer than normal. An enhanced training schedule will begin July 24 and the normal, four-week preseason camp will start Aug. 7.
For basketball, the council approved for summer access to start on July 20.
The NCAA release stated access to school facilities should be provided in compliance with applicable state and local regulations regarding the use of such facilities, group size restrictions and any other limitations.
“The Council worked to balance the desire to get student-athletes training again with the need to repopulate our campuses and athletics facilities gradually and safely, within all campus, local and state mandates,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Penn. “Student-athlete health and safety should remain a top priority.”
SFA Athletic Director Ryan Ivey said that all football and basketball athletes will be allowed to return to campus in Nacogdoches on June 29 to begin voluntary workouts. Right now the only athletes allowed in the facilities for voluntary workouts are those that live in Nacogdoches or within a 50-mile radius.
