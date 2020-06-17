NerdWallet survey: How the pandemic alters Americans’ financial habits

Likely due to a combination of financial instability and lack of access to spend on the things we spent on before, almost all Americans (94%) report spending less money on certain expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 3 in 5 each say they’re spending less on shopping (63%), restaurant food (62%) and transportation (62%). Over half (56%) are spending less on entertainment and 45% have cut back on personal care spending. Close to 3 in 10 Americans who have children under the age of 18 (28%) say they’re spending less on child care.