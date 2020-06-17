State places Angelina County Jail on non-compliant list

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has placed the Angelina County Jail on the state’s non-compliant list following a May inspection.
According to an inspection report from May 28-29, the jail was written up for the following reasons:
“During the inspection and after reviewing video evidence, it was determined that jail staff exceeded restraint observations from 1 minute up to 10 minutes. Restraint observations were an area of techncial assistance from the 2019 annual inspection.”
“During the inspection and after reviewing video evidence, it was determined that jail staff exceeded the required face-to-face 60 minute observations from 1 minute up to 294 minutes.”
“I addressed the employees and warden about this,” Sheriff Greg Sanches said. “And we have submitted a written response to Texas Jail Commission of a corrective action plan.”
The TCJS lists jails on its list of non-compliance until they pass a reinspection.
