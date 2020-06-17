Texas A&M announces task force to weigh removing statue of Sul Ross, Confederate general and former governor

“Earlier today I met with Chancellor John Sharp to discuss continued racism on the Texas A&M campus,” Young wrote in a letter. “We discussed posts on social media and emails shared by current and former students about their experiences of racism during their time at Texas A&M. It is time for a unified approach on how we address the representation of people who contributed to Texas A&M throughout our history and how we want to shape the expectations and behavior of our community to stand firmly against racism.”