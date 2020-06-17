Wednesday’s Weather: Clear and sunny this morning with spotty showers this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Skies will be clear this morning with a light breeze from the southeast. By the afternoon we will warm to the low 90s and additional cloud cover will move in. A few showers and isolated thundershowers are possible later on today. Overnight we will dry out and cool to the low 70s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and warm, in the low 90s. Similar conditions will carry over into Friday as well. Saturday is the official first day of Summer! Expect lots of sunshine and low to mid 90s. Sunday will start off clear, but by the afternoon showers will move in to our area. Rain will continue on Monday and Tuesday of next week.