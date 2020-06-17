Woman seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A woman suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Nacogdoches Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Nacogdoches Police Department, at approximately 6:07 p.m. Tuesday, police and fire units responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of N. University Dr. and E. Austin Street.
The release said the investigation revealed that a GMC Canyon pickup driven by Zachary Cleveland of Nacogdoches was northbound on N. University and collided with a westbound Volkswagen car driven by Margaret Naranjo, also of Nacogdoches. The collision sent both vehicles northbound,colliding with a Ford Ranger pickup, driven by Lucresha Phillips, also of Nacogdoches.
The release said Cleveland and Phillips were uninjured in the accident, however Naranjo suffered serious injuries and was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, and then later flown to a Tyler hospital. The NPD Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the accident to determine factors and causes of the collision.
The release said the roadway was closed from approximately 6:07 p.m. Tuesday until 2:00 a.m. Wednesday.
