Carlisle ISD resumes workouts after student tests negative for COVID-19

PRICE, Texas (KTRE) -Summer football workouts were temporarily postponed when a family member of one of the male student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19. Thursday Carlisle ISD said summer strength and conditioning workouts will resume.
According to Carlisle ISD website: The student-athlete that was in question for COVID-19 has been tested, and the results were negative. So, with that being said, there have been zero confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Carlisle ISD facilities. To reiterate, no coach nor student-athlete that has attended a summer workout has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the UIL guidelines we are able to continue our summer strength and conditioning workouts. These workouts will resume Monday, June 22. Even though the student-athlete in question tested negative for COVID-19, he will not be attending workouts for the next two weeks. We will continue to put the safety of our student-athletes and faculty first and follow all safety measures put forth by UIL.
