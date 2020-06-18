First Alert: High pressure to keep us hot and mainly dry into the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The lack of rain today and in the next few days will be attributed to a ridge of high pressure that will flex its muscle just a bit, capping the atmosphere and limiting our rainfall in the Piney Woods.
As a result, we will be sitting under a sun-filled sky with daytime highs in the middle 90′s and the occasional southerly breeze coming in off the Gulf of Mexico.
As we transition toward Father’s Day Sunday and early next week, however, a storm system moving out the Pacific Northwest should break down the ridge of high pressure, opening up the door for us to be on the receiving end of some slightly better rain chances here in the Piney Woods as moisture levels will be on the rise.
We have a 30% chance of afternoon showers on Father’s Day before they jump up to 40% on Monday through Thursday of next week. While rain is not guaranteed, at least it becomes a little more promising as disturbances passing through will aid in better lift to the atmosphere that will bring some better daily coverage to our part of the state.
Outside of any cooling rain showers, temperatures will be on par for mid-June standards this week. Namely, lows in the lower 70′s with daytime highs topping out in the lower-to-middle 90′s under partly cloudy skies.
