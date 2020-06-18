Thursday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Sunny skies are expected today with temperatures warming to the low to mid 90s. Winds will be breezy at times from the south. Overnight will be clear and cool, in the upper 60s. Tomorrow will be a similar day with plenty of sunshine and mid 90s. Saturday is the official first day of Summer! It will be clear, sunny, and hot! By Sunday afternoon we will bring around the chance for a few showers across our area. Rain chances will stick around for through Wednesday of next week as temperatures drop to the low 90s.