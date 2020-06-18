Workforce Solutions reopens Lufkin office ahead of key dates for unemployment benefits

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas offices in Lufkin have reopened ahead of some key dates for the recipients of unemployment benefits.
Only July 6, three work-search requirements will go into effect for anyone receiving unemployment benefits, with the first time unemployment recipients could be asked to produce their work search activities being July 19. At least three search activities are required each week prior to requesting payment.
“We’re asking those who are drawing unemployment to start reaching out to our Workforce centers that are now open to start taking appointments to start contacting us so that we can help them start looking for jobs,” said Mark Duran, executive director of Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas.
Acceptable work search activities may include but are not limited to:
- registering as a job seeker on WorkInTexas.com or at a public workforce office
- finding and following up on job contacts from WorkInTexas.com
- using the reemployment resources available at a Workforce Solutions office that may lead directly to obtaining employment
- applying for a job
- interviewing for a job.
Also, on July 25, an additional $600 that was added to unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire.
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is looking into the possibility of beginning an apprenticeship program to help individuals in search of a job.
