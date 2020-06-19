East Texas Ag News: Questions answered about tomato disease identification

Nematodes deserve special mention because they truly are not a disease but will be listed in every ‘disease’ publication. Nematodes are microscopic roundworms. While there are a tremendous number of beneficial nematodes in our soil, the Root-Knot nematode gets all the attention as it pierces the roots of many vegetable plants, including tomatoes, and clogs up the root system. Once you find them present in your garden, it is necessary to use a resistant vegetable variety.