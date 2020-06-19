First Alert: Dodging a few downpours this Father’s Day weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the infamous ridge of high pressure loosening its grip and breaking down over Texas, we will see some slightly better rain chances return to our part of the state this Father’s Day weekend. The good news is that if you are planning on being poolside or spending some quality time with dad outdoors on Sunday, I do not believe you need to cancel those outdoor plans since any scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be just that, scattered in nature.
We will have a 20% chance of showers on Saturday followed by a 30% chance you come across a brief, cooling downpour on Father’s Day. Outside of any rain activity this weekend, it will be hot and noticeably more humid as highs climb into the middle 90′s under partly cloudy skies.
Our prospects for rain will be even higher next week as disturbances rotating in from north Texas will provide better lift in the atmosphere, leading to more clouds and better daily coverage of summertime showers and thunderstorms in the Piney Woods.
While rain is not guaranteed, at least it becomes a little more promising as rain chances will be at 40% Monday and Tuesday before climbing to 60% on Wednesday.
Rainfall amounts look to average one-to-three inches over the next week.
Since we will have better rain coverage and more cloud cover a few days next week, it will not be as hot as daytime highs hover around the 90-degree mark.
