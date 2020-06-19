First Alert: Dodging a few downpours this Father’s Day weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the infamous ridge of high pressure loosening its grip and breaking down over Texas, we will see some slightly better rain chances return to our part of the state this Father’s Day weekend. The good news is that if you are planning on being poolside or spending some quality time with dad outdoors on Sunday, I do not believe you need to cancel those outdoor plans since any scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be just that, scattered in nature.